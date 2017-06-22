Mahendra Subedi

22 June, Kathmandu: In order to further cement Nepal-China ties in the cultural front and exchange knowledge about cultural aspects, the ‘China Intangible Cultural Heritage Week’ has commenced in the capital city Wednesday.

During the week-long event organized by the China Cultural Centre, the Chinese artists shall perform their century-old Chinese arts and cultures.

A joint intangible heritage group from Tianjin and Shandong of China have arrived in Nepal to showcase the intangible heritage and innovative cultural products as well as Weifang kite making and flying activities, the organizer said.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong and Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Bidya Sundar Shakya jointly inaugurated the event.

On the occasion, Ambassador Yu said that the intangible cultural heritage week would help Nepalis to closely observe Chinese cultures.

She also said that China and Kathmandu Metropolitan City can work together in the field of cultural heritages.

Also speaking at the programme, Mayor Shakya said that this occasion was an unparalleled platform for Nepal and China for the cultural exchange.

Praising the Chinese experiences in the field of preservation and development of the cultural heritages, Mayor Shakya called for co-work in the development and reconstruction of the cultural heritages of Kathmandu in the post-quake period.

Director of China Cultural Centre, Nepal, Yin Kunsong shared that the program was a world-wide project sponsored and supported by the Government of China and is being organized almost at the same time in June around the world.

A large number of dignitaries, lawmakers, politicians, diplomats, artists and academicians were present on the occasion. RSS