China is Nepal’s trusted development partner: PM Dahal

26 March, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said China has been Nepal’s reliable and trusted partner for development. Nepal-China partnership goes beyond the economic and social spheres, he added.

Addressing a programme on ‘Nepal China Relations: Prospects on Growth and Prosperity’ organized by Beijing Foreign Studies University in China on Sunday, he said the spontaneous assistance rendered by Chinese government and people in the immediate aftermath of earthquake in 2015 won the hearts of Nepali people.

Similarly, the Prime Minister said the generous pledge made by China for Nepal’s post-disaster reconstruction testifies to our cordial friendship. China’s support and goodwill in helping the development pursuits of Nepal has been outstanding.

Lauding the Chinese take off in the economic front, he said, “While China makes incredible progress in every sphere, we, as a country with least developed economy, suffer from several bottlenecks. In our pursuit to dismantle those hurdles, we have begun with consolidation of political progress and now, our focus is on economic development. Our country, endowed as it is with both human and natural resources, has tremendous potentials for development.”

Prime Minister Prachanda thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for the One Belt One Road initiative which, he said, offers tremendous opportunities for collaboration and partnership. “Looking back, some of you may be aware, Nepal used to be an important thoroughfare in the ancient silk route. It was a vibrant trade entrépot that connected parts of Central Asia with South Asia,” he stressed.

He reiterated that Nepal adheres to One-China policy. “We are committed to not allowing hostile activities against China on our soil,” he said, adding that Nepal and China have cooperated with each other on many areas and at various levels -bilateral, regional and global.

Addressing the professors, scholars and academicians at the University, Prime Minister Prachanda underscored that it is not only geography, but markets that have connected us; not only history, destiny has connected us; and not only our past, the prospect of prosperous future has connected us.

According to the PM, modern success story could be realized with success story of connectivity; of development; of mobility; and of shared prosperity. Nepal has already signed a MoU on Belt and Road Initiative in 2014, we are in the final stage of concluding the extended MoU, he reminded on the occasion.

Also, he underscored that Nepal and China have multiple avenues for partnership and expressed commitment to fully implementing the agreements and understandings reached in the past. Our engagement in the Asian Infrastructure Bank is a case in point. Similarly, Nepal has become a Dialogue Partner of Shanghai Cooperation Organization since last year, he noted.

On Sunday itself, PM Dahal inaugurated the Centre for Nepali Studies at this University. RSS