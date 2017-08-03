3 August, Beijing: Middle and primary school students across China should avoid getting addicted to online and mobile games during the summer vacation, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in an announcement Wednesday.

The announcement called on middle schools and primary schools across the country to urge self-discipline from students, who should stay away from inappropriate websites and better manage their time online.

The MOE has also warned schools against extra courses during vacation, especially those that charge.

Administrative education departments at all levels should take stronger action against such courses, while guiding students to reasonably arrange activities for themselves, according to the announcement.

Moreover, the MOE has encouraged students at middle schools and primary schools to take part in more community activities, such as agricultural production and voluntary service.

According to a report released by the China Internet Network Information Center in January, 170 million under-18s are online in China, with 43.7 percent of them spending over an hour on tablets and smartphones each day, causing concern among parents and schools across the country. Xinhua