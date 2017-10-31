31 Oct, Kathmandu: Nepal Intellectual Council has stated that the Nepal-China relations would move ahead in a steadfast way in the days to come.

Issuing a press statement today, the Council, National Security and International Relations Study Centre has welcomed recent political doctrine unveiled by Chinese President Xi Jinping and lauded the principle as it has viewed physical and political development of the neighboring countries in the equal basis of China’s development.

The Council has expected China’s active engagement for Nepal’s prosperity as Nepal’s could become a bridge to link the Chinese mainland with other South Asian countries from the recent concept floated by Chinese President Xi. RSS