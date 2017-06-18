18 June, Kathmandu: Chinese ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong today paid a courtesy call on CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the latter’s private residence in Lazimpat.

The meeting focused on Nepal’s current situation and relations between Nepal and China.

The former Prime Minister during the meeting said he was intent on making ties between the two countries cordial and balanced and that he managed to get success in this regard to some extent.

Saying his premiership got bilateral ties strengthened to a greater degree by sending special envoys to China and India, he expressed hope that his 10-month tenure as Prime Minister would be remembered as successful in the history of Nepali politics.

In return, Chinese ambassador Yu expressed happiness at what she said the relations between China and Nepal got more consolidated during the premiership of Dahal while praising Nepal for achieving development in foreign relations and economy during the period. RSS