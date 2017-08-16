16 August, Kathmandu: Visiting Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang called on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at the latter’s official residence in Baluwatar this afternoon.

On the occasion, the two leaders discussed on matters related to Nepal-China bilateral relations, mutual interests and cooperation, shared PM’s Foreign Affairs advisor Dinesh Bhattarai.

Bhattarai further informed that Prime Minister Deuba discussed with the Chinese Vice Premier on consolidating the age-old friendly relations and further leveraging cooperation in trade, tourism, physical infrastructure development and expansion of trans-border communications.

“Nepal has already signed a MoU to participate in the ‘One Belt-One Road’ initiative put forward by the Chinese President. In this light, the two discussed as to how this can be implemented”, Bhattarai noted.

According to advisor Bhattarai, they also discussed on the issues related to tourism promotion and expansion of cooperation along with production and development of traditional herbal medicines.

Bhattarai informed that the signing of the three agreements with China on August 16 after dialogue at deputy prime ministerial level has helped deepen the bilateral relations between the two countries and both the leaders had expressed satisfaction over the progress.

During the meet, Chinese Vice Premier Wang invited PM Deuba to visit China while PM Deuba again urged for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Nepal, shared advisor Bhattarai.

“Chinese President is interested to pay visit to Nepal. He has attached high importance to the relations with Nepal. The President will visit Nepal in the opportune time”, Bhattarai shared while quoting the Chinese Vice Premier.

Also present on the occasion were high-ranking Chinese officials including Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong. Likewise, Nepali Ambassador to China Leelamani Poudyal, Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present. RSS