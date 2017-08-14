14 August, Kathmandu: Vice Premier of State Council of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yang arrived here this afternoon on a four-day official visit to Nepal.

Mr Wang was welcomed at the Tribhuvan International Airport VIP longue by Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Jitendra Narayan Dev.

Nepal’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China Leela Mani Paudyal, China’s Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong and the high level officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy of China in Kathmandu were also at the TIA to welcome the Chinese Vice-Premier. RSS