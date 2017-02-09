Chitwan declared load shedding free zone after PM’s announcement

9 Feb, Kathmandu: Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has ended load shedding in Chitwan district from Thursday except in the industrial feeder.

Spokesperson of NEA, Prabal Adhikari, said that the district was declared load shedding free zone informally from the last week.

He said that regular power supply was made possible in Chitwan after the imports of additional electricity from India.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Wednesday had assured to end power cuts in Chitwan district.

Engineer Rajendra Poudel of NEA Bharatpur Distribution Centre said, “Two industrial feeders are left. We will end power cut in the feeders too as a process is going on for the same.” RSS