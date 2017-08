11 August, Damauli: A Domestic Air helicopter has made a forced landing at Byas Municipality-6 this afternoon, said Indu Secondary School headmaster Yagya Kafle.

The helicopter had flown for Pokhara from Manang carrying a Dutch patient. There were five people on board including two crew members.

According to SP Umeshraj Joshi, the chopper was forced landed there at around 12 pm due to bad weather. RSS