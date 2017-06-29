29 June, Kathmandu: The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has demanded Rs 3 billion each in bail from Director General (DG) of Inland Revenue Department Chudamani Sharma and two others for their alleged involvement in tax evasion.

According to the CIAA, the amount in bail was demanded from the three if they wish to release on general date. The CIAA has concluded that over 1,000 documents should be studied in regard to the tax exemption allowed by the then Commission on Tax Clearance.

The CIAA has also asked the bail amount with then chair of the Commission Lumbadhowj Mahat and Umesh Dhakal. Furthermore, the CIAA has urged the common people to inform about Mahat and Dhakal, saying that both of them are at large.

The CIAA had arrested Sharma on June 2.

Sharma is charged of clearing the tax amount of more than Rs 20 billion to different commercial firms and institutions.

“The bail amount was asked based on the study completed so far. Per head Rs 3 billion was demanded from them as a total of Rs 9 billion is confirmed to have been exempted deliberately,” a high level official of the CIAA said. RSS