10 Sept, Kathmandu: The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has said it is active night and day for corruption control exercising its constitutionally-mandated rights.

Expressing its reservations to the public criticisms that its works were not effective, CIAA termed the criticisms as wrong publicity.

CIAA assistant spokesperson Khagendra Prasad Rijal, in a statement today, said that it is natural that results cannot come as per the people’s expectations since the investigation into serious crimes as corruption was complex.

“It is regrettable that the Commission’s works have come under criticism in the context of it carrying out investigations within the parameters of the existing laws. The CIAA is ready to carry out investigation into any subjects related to public concern,” the statement reads.

The anti-graft body also expressed sadness over what it called the wrong publicity overlooking the CIAA’s regular works. The CIAA said it is natural that the investigation process will take some time as it has been made more effective.

Noting that the CIAA was serious regarding the increasing corruption in the country, the commission stated it is equally alert and effortful in controlling the corruption. Building a corruption-free society is the CIAA’s main aim, it reiterated. RSS