25 Nov, Kathmandu: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has expressed best wishes to all Nepalis for happiness, prosperity and good health on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, 2017.

In a message delivered today, President Bhandari said that Nepali women have been forced to face violence, discrimination, humiliation and agonies for lack of education and awareness and stressed the need for spreading awareness from civil society to end such conservative mindsets and wrong practices.

The President has also wished for the success of those working to stop and discourage the violence against women at societal, national and international levels.

The UN marks November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women every year. RSS