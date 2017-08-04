4 August, Kathmandu : Home Minister Janardan Sharma has said that the Ministry has forwarded the ‘Clean Kathmandu Campaign’ to wipe out aberrations seen in Kathmandu.

At a news conference organised at the Home Ministry on Friday, Home Minister Sharma said that support and collaboration of media sector was necessary to make the campaign a success.

Saying the campaign would be run in an integrated manner with the help of security personnel, volunteers and technology and security arrangement was put in place to run business at Thamel of Kathmandu and Lakeside of Pokhara round the clock, he mentioned that initiative was underway not to allow obstruction highway in any pretext.

The Home Minister, who presented the 84-point roadmap of reform soon after assuming office, shared information that some roadmaps were already put in practice while others are in the phase of formulation of law for the implementation.

He said that the Federal Police Act was being draft and the task was underway to finalize the bills related to local administration, disaster management, members of House of Representatives, and member of province assembly by holding discussion on the basis of priority.

Minister Sharma said that they have been holding discussion whether to fix Ratnapark-based Shantibatika as the place for political gatherings and protest programmes.

He further said weaknesses seen in the process of promotion in the Nepal Police would be corrected in the days ahead. Responding to a query, the Home Minister said, “National Investigation Department will be developed as a well-known organisation for the investigation.” RSS