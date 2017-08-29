29 August, Ratnanagar (Chitwan): A team from the Chitwan National Park (CNP) returned to India this morning after receiving a tip off of the sighting of another rhino swept across the border in recent floods.

The CNP team had returned to Nepal just two days ago after a long running rescue operation that saw six rhinos being rescued from the Indian territories.

The Indian Balmiki Tiger Reserve officials tipped off the CNP that they had sighted a male rhino in an area located five to six km south of Nepal – India border. The Nepali team took off this morning after receiving the information, according to CPN Information Official, Nurendra Aryal.

The team includes veterinarians along with the technical staff. The CNP has already rescued six rhinos in a time span of 10 days. RSS