27 Sept, Baglung: Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) of Nepal Army (NA), Rajendra Chhetri, inaugurated four Bailey bridges built in Baglung and Gulmi section of Kaligandaki Corridor on Tuesday.

Three Bailey bridges were inaugurated in Baglung and one in Gulmi. The bridges were constructed by NA.

In Baglung, CoAS inaugurated bridges built at places as Theulkhola of Jaimini Municipality-1, Chauri Khola of Jaidi ward no 7, Palung Khola of Chisti ward no 8 and in Gaudi Khola of Kaligandaki rural municipality-5 in Gumli district.

With the new bridge installed over Palung Khola (River), vehicles have started plying on the 23-kilometre Takuri-Palung Khola at the Baglung section of the Corridor.

Addressing a programme organized in Baglung following the inauguration of bridges, CoAS Chhetri congratulated the locals for the expansion and operation of road in their locality.

Stating that NA could only deliver the best for such development works in cooperation of people, Chhetri pledged to give continuity to such collaborations in the future.”We would like to work hand-in-hand with the public,” he said.

He also reaffirmed on the NA’s readiness to lead any projects it given by the government to success.

NA has been entrusted with the responsibility for the construction of the 345 kilometres Corridor that is a project of national pride and connects Nepal with India and China.

Also speaking at the event, parliamentarian from constituency no 2 in Baglung, Prakash Sharma, said that the Development Committee under the Legislature-Parliament had make sure that works relating to the construction of the Corridor would not be hindered in lack of adequate budget.

According to him, efforts were underway to secure more funds for the Baglung and Gulmi section under the Corridor.

One more Bailey bridge is to be built by NA at Lauha Khola of Jaimini Municipality of Baglung, according to Chief Engineer of the Corridor Construction Task Force, Reshmi Raj Bhattarai. RSS