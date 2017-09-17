Kathmandu, Sept 17 (RSS): Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Rajendra Chhetri, today called for total commitment to the discipline of yoga.

At the closing ceremony of a week – long yoga science camp held at the Nepal Army headquarters by Patanjali Yog Peeth Committee, CoAS Chhetri expressed belief that the practice of yoga will contribute in bringing mental and physical satisfaction.

“At a time of diminishing trend of meditation, thoughts and soul searching in the society, we can bring about a positive transformation in hearts, minds and health through the means of the yoga discipline; the yoga discipline is gradually taking hold in the security bodies,” Chhetri added.

Patanjali Yog Peeth Nepal’s Patron and former Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Gyanendra Bahadur Mahat, said yoga could herald a positive transformation in people’s lives.

On the occasion, Patanjali Yog Peeth Nepal’s In – charge, Lava Dev Mishra, said yoga exercise will keep the morale high and relieve people of physical and mental tensions.

The camp was attended by 400 NA officials and family members including Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Baldev Raj Mahat. The camp imparted knowledge on yoga and Pranayama techniques. The camp was held from 6 am to 8 am on a daily basis for a week. RSS