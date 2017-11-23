23 Nov, Bhadrapur: Former General Secretary of the Nepali Congress, Krishna Prasad Sitaula, has said that he was committed to implement the new constitution.

In a day-long discussion programme organised on the occasion of 27th establishment day of Democratic Lawyers Association Nepal Sitaula, contesting in the election of the House of Representatives from Jhapa-3, expressed the view that the new constitution would be implemented gradually after upcoming election of the House of Representatives and State Assemblies.

Saying the responsibility of creating environment of rejecting the forces against the changes has now come upon the shoulder of legal practitioners, he said that all concerned sides should be alert for constitution implementation.