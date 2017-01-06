Committee formed to probe on smuggled gold

6 Jan, Kathmandu: The Department of Customs has formed a committee to probe into the smuggled gold (33 kgs) which was left unattended at Customs Office of Tribhuvan International Airport.

A five-member team led by Deputy Director General at the Department, Suman Dahal, has been formed to probe into the incident, said Narayan Sapkota, Chief of the Department of Customs at TIA.

He further informed that 29 employees ranging from the office assistant to Under Secretary at TIA duty when the gold was left unattended have been relieved of their duties over the incident.

Sapkota said, “The probe committee has been given ten days to submit its report disclosing the facts behind the aberration.” The members of the committee are Kul Raj Gyawali, Tanka Pande, Punya Bikram Khadka, and Shre Lal Poudel.

On Thursday, the Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police had arrested three persons from Pingalasthan, Kathmandu, for possessing the 33 kg of gold that was left unattended at the TIA customs office.