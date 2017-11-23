23 Nov, Kalikot: Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President, Sher Bahadur Deuba, has said that there would be no development of Karnali if government of left alliance is formed in the country.

Addressing an election assembly organised by Nepali Congress, Kalikot, at Kotbada of Naraharinath rural municipality, PM Deuba said that although Karnali remains behind in every sectors, no other political parties except the NC have paid their attention to it.

He expressed determination that the Karnali would move ahead in the path of development as there are immense possibility of land resources and tourism.

The NC President said there would be safeguard of democracy if NC-led government is formed rather than the left alliance government. RSS