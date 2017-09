30 Sept, Kinshasa: An army cargo plane of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) crashed near the capital Kinshasa on Saturday morning, and there was no survivor, an anonymous source told Xinhua.

According to the same source, the army plane headed for Kalemi with nine military crew members and logisticians but was forced to return due to technical reasons.

Unfortunately the aircraft was unable to return to N’djili Airport, and crashed on a farm in Nsele, some 100km west of Kinshasa.

Like this: Like Loading...