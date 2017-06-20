20 June, Paanchthar: Nepali Congress leader Dr Shekhar Koirala claimed that his party will win the next round of the local level elections.

Speaking to journalists this morning at Phidim of Paanchthar, Koirala said there has not been any coordination made through instructions handed out from the party’s centre as had been the case in the first round of local polls and that the candidates were selected on basis of merit, capability and contribution to the party.

He also slammed CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli of keeping the people in illusion by feigning to be a nationalist

Koirala was of the opinion that it was wrong to destroy the country by spreading a notion of separate nationalism in the Himalayan and hilly regions and exaggerated nationalism in Madhes. RSS