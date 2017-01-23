Constitution should be amended: Coordinator Bhattarai

23 Jan, Banepa: Naya Shakti Coordinator and former Prime Minister Dr Baburam Bhattarai has stressed on the importance of amending the constitution.

Speaking in a progarmme here in Kavrepalanchowk district today, leader Bhattarai added that the constitution should be amended to address the demands of Tarai community adding that the community should be brought into national political movement.

He further shared that there was a challenge of institutionalizing past achievements due to absence of implementation of the constitution.