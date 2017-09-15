15 Sept, Kalaiya: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has blamed that the constitution could not be amended due to the non-cooperation of major opposition CPN-UML.

Addressing an election gathering organized by Nepali Congress (NC), Bara Chapter in Kalaiya today, PM Deuba reaffirmed his commitment for amending the national statute to ensure the rights of Madheshi community.

PM Deuba, also the President of NC, urged the voters to cast their ballots to Nepali Congress if they were to help the party promote the rights of Madheshi people.

Claiming that the UML was trying to bring division in the country, Deuba opined that the UML should honour the dignity of people from hill, mountain and Terai rather than being hill-centric one.

He was of the view that since NC was founded in Terai, the responsibility to protect the rights of the people in Terai had fallen in the shoulder of NC.

NC to emerge no 1 party in province no 2

PM Deuba claimed that NC would emerge an ace party in the local level election being held in Province No 2 on September 18.

Also speaking at the programme, NC senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel recalled the contributions made by the Madheshi freedom fighters such as Ram Narayan Mishra, Sekh Idrish, Bhagawat Yadav, Thirbom Malla and Ram Narayan Mishra among others and pledged to fulfil the dreams of developed and prosperous Terai as envisaged by them.

He urged all the voters in the Province to vote for NC in the elections of House of Representatives and State Assembly besides in upcoming election.

Present at the programme organized in the chairmanship of NC, Bara Chapter President Jayachandra Chaurasiya were NC leaders such as Bimalendra Nidhi, Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat, Ram Ayodhya Prasad Yadav and parliamentarians Lal Babu Singh and Madhu Shahi among others univocally urged the voters to vote for NC. RSS