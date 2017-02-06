Constitution amendment in high priority of govt: DPM Nidhi

6 Feb, Gaushala (Mahottari): Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Bimalendra Nidhi, has said that the government was highly prioritizing the constitution amendment process.

In a press meet organized in the district headquarters, Jaleshwar today, DPM Nidhi added that the elections were possible only after the endorsement of the constitution amendment bill therefore, the government was prioritizing to pass the bill as first.

He further claimed that the date for the local polls would be announced only after the endorsement of the amendment bill.

DPM Nidhi shared that the government was holding talks with agitating Madhesi Front and other opposition parties regarding the constitution amendment bill and holding for elections. RSS