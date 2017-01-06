Constitution amendment imperils nationality: Chairman Oli

6 Jan, Kathmandu: Chairman of major opposition, CPN-UML, KP Sharma Oli, has said his party would not let the parliament pass constitution amendment bill because it would jeopardize nationality and hinder elections in the slated time.

Addressing a mass gathering organized by various nine political parties under the campaign spearheaded by the UML here Friday, Chairman Oli argued that even the Supreme Court has given order against the government’s plan to pass the amendment bill that severs ties between hill and southern plains. Forwarding amendment bill against SC’s decision is creating constitutional void and obstructing elections, he observed.

“The country is mandated to hold three sets of election within January 2018, but what’s this government doing,” he wondered, accusing the government of prolonging its term and acting wrongful deeds to serve others.

Moreover, the Chairman said urged all to be aware that Hindi language was being established to efface the language of the nation- Nepali.

“We’re proud of our sovereignty. We never kowtow before anyone. I hope youths will lead this stand as campaign,” he added.

Similarly, other leaders as Jhalanath Khanal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Bam Dev Gautam, Asta Laxmi Shakya and others from fringe political stressed the need of holding elections and implementing constitution first.