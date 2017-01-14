Constitution amendment proposal will be flopped: Leader Rawal

14 Jan, Waling: CPN (UML) Vice-Chairman Bhim Rawal has claimed that the opposition parties would fail the constitution amendment proposal tabled by the government in the Legislature-Parliament at any cost.

Addressing the people’s mobilization campaign for constitution implementation organised by District Working Committee of the Nepal Intellectuals’ Council, Syangja, at Waling on Saturday, leader Rawal said that the demand put forth by the Federal Alliance including Madhesi Morcha of passing the constitution amendment proposal with revision was more dangerous.

He said that revision of constitution amendment proposal demanded by the Federal Alliance was not clear itself and said, “We will not let pass the amendment proposal at any cost as it is not in favour of national interest of the country and is brought under the pressure of foreign power.”

The CPN (UML) Vice-Chairman said that the government has been raising unnecessary issue at a time when it has to announce the date for election for constitution implementation.

Leader Rawal said, “The Nepali Congress has betrayed the nation by raising the issue of constitution implementation taking the CPN (Maoist Centre) along with it.” RSS