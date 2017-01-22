Constitution amendment to resolve political problems: PM Dahal

22 Jan, Lahan (Siraha): Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Sunday viewed that all should come together to amend the constitution which is only the way to address the issues specially raised by Madhes, and indigenous community.

The PM accused those against peace of trying to foil the amendment process. He was speaking at a programme in Lahan.

“We can only raise the issue of development and identity by integrating the nation, but not dividing it. Hill cannot be imagined without southern plains and vice-versa,” PM Dahal said.

PM Dahal who is also the Chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre), said “Nepal’s culture, geography and tradition are interconnected so much that ownership of all people cannot be established by separating southern plains, hill and mountain.”

On the occasion, Maoist Centre senior leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha stressed the need for bringing all together for the elections by addressing issues of Madhes-based political parties at the earliest.

Meanwhile, PM Dahal laid the foundation stone for the repair and conservation of tourist destination Kumbhikhandi at Golbazaar-3 in Siraha.