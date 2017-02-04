Constitution amendment only way to participate in polls: MJF-L Chair Gachchhadar

4 Feb, Lahan (Siraha): Madhesi Janadhikar Forum (Loktantrik) (MJF-L) Chairman Bijaya Kumar Gachchhadar on Saturday said his party would not participate in the elections until the constitution amendment proposal was passed.

Addressing a gathering of MJF-L senior cadres at Golbazaar in Siraha, he also claimed that the polls could not take place until the proposal was endorsed.

He also accused the government of trying to announce the date for the elections in an unilateral manner.

Saying the aspirations of people to promulgate pro-people constitution through the Constituent Assembly has fallen short, he said, “Constitution has been promulgated, but it is not acceptable to Madhesi, Janajatis and Tharus. There is a need to amend some provisions to make the constitution all accepted document.”

At the event, MJF-L central vice chairman Jitendra Narayan Dev, leader Gita Devi Chaudhary, central chairman of Youth Forum Bed Narayan Gachchhadar also expressed their opinions. RSS