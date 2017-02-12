Constitution implementation only after amendment: Dr Bhattarai

12 Feb, Dhanusha: Coordinator of Naya Shakti Party Nepal Dr Baburam Bhattarai has said that federalism would be implemented only after constitution amendment.

At a news conference organized in Janakpur on Sunday, Dr Bhattarai said that constitution amendment should be the major agenda of the hour, adding that amendment would ensure an environment for elections.

The former prime minister also argued that appointment of the security chiefs on the basis of political power sharing was unfortunate.

He further said that the activities carried out by the ruling parties by overruling the procedures and process would ruin good governance in the country.

Dr Bhattarai also met with Ram Kumar Sharma, Kalamuddhin Rayin and Mithileshwor Das, who are in a fast-unto-death for 10 days putting 7-point demand including development of a modern Janakpur.