Constitution implementation for economic prosperity: Speaker Gharti

12 Jan, Tulsipur (Dang): Speaker Onsari Gharti has said the implementation of constitution would lead country towards economic prosperity.

Inaugurating a building of Helpless Children Development Centre Nepal at Bijauri-6 of Dang district on Thursday, Speaker Gharti said although the political parties were still showing difference, the effective implementation of constitution was imperative not only to end political uncertainty but also to bring economic prosperity in the country.

According to her, none now onward would die of hunger, for the constitution has ensured the right to life.

“Humanitarian service is the greatest service in one’s life,” she said, extending best wishes to the Centre.

Chairman of the Centre, Bishnu Chaudhary, said he set up the building by taking donation from public to help the helpless people.