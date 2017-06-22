22 June, Damak: CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli has claimed that the people of Nepal got a new constitution due to the UML.

Addressing the electoral assembly at Padajungi of Kamal rural municipality-3 in Jhapa district today, UML Chair Oli asserted that it is only his party in the country to safeguard the new national statute.

“We have capacity and action-plan,” said the former Prime Minister, pledging, “UML will launch the development works across the country, beginning from the eastern part.”

Reiterating UML stance to protect the national interest, Oli clarified that the UML would not favor anyone in the name of rights and by disregarding the new constitution.

Meanwhile, addressing another electoral assembly at Gauradaha today itself, the UML Chair expressed his confidence that the public would prove that they stand by the UML’s prime agenda – development- by voting for UML. RSS