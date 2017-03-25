Constitution won’t be amended: UML Vice-Chair Gautam

25 March, Phalebas (Parbat): CPN (UML) Vice-Chairperson, Bamdev Gautam, has said that the UML would play a constructive role from the opposition for the successful implementation of the constitution.

Addressing a gathering of leading cadres organised by the party at Kushma Bazaar on Friday, leader Gautam said that there was no alternative to holding local level election on coming May 14.

Saying the constitution could not be amended at any cost, he said arguing that it was not necessary to amend constitution to hold local-level election.

On a different note, the CPN (UML) Vice-Chair said that his party would remain as the main political force to protect sovereignty till last moment.

On the occasion, 319 people had joined the UML.