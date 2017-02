1 Feb, Kathmandu: The price of cooking gas has increased by Rs 25 per cylinder to be effective by this midnight.

Now, a cylinder of cooking gas costs Rs 1,350, according to Spokesperson of Nepal Oil Corporation, Bhanu Bhakta Khanal.

He, however, informed that the Corporation was bearing the loss of Rs 162.91 per cylinder. “The price was increased after the increase in international market,” he added.