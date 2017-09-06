6 Sept, Kathmandu: Finance Minister Gyanendra Karki has said internal sources could be utilized most to graduate the country from the least developed status to the developing one by 2022.

Inaugurating a management seminar organized by the Inland Revenue Department here Tuesday, Minister Karki pointed out the need of increasing the number of tax payers, which would need proper coordination between the private sector and entrepreneurs, and tax administration.

According to him, positive change emerged in national economy with the policy reforms. He directed the concerned bodies to strictly implement the tax laws to elevate the country to the status of middle-income country by 2030.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Finance, Uday Shumsher Rana, said it was important to create atmosphere conducive for the industrialists to pay tax.

Finance Secretary Dr Shanta Raj Subedi wondered whether the financial commitments were fulfilled. Revenue Secretary Sishir Kumar Dhungana however said the revenue collection in Saun (June/July) was not satisfactory. RSS