8 Oct, Chitwan: President of the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), Sesh Ghale has said the country could not develop due to the corrupt tendency.

Inaugurating the 32nd annual general meeting of the Vijaya Development Resource Centre, Gaindakot at Gaindakot on Saturday, Ghale shared his experience of coming across this ‘corrupt tendency’ which he said tried to block his campaign of assisting the earthquake victims.

He said that he was impressed with the works carried out by the Vijaya Development Resource Centre.

Talking about NRNA, he claimed of having made the NRNA a clean and sacred organization during his term.

The NRNA president stressed on the need of creating job opportunities and retaining the country’s youths within the country for its development.

He reiterated that the NRNs were eager to ramp up investment in Nepal. Ghale’s spouse, Jamuna Ghale said although the NRNs have a deep sense of contributing to the development of their birthplace, Nepal, they have not been able to do so to the desired extent due to the ‘inefficient system’ in Nepal.

NRNA Europe coordinator Dil Gurung said Nepal was lagging behind in terms of economic development due to the ‘autocratic tendency’.

Chairperson of the VDRC Khem Raj Sapkota presided over the programme.