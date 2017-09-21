21 Sept, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that although there is immense potential of development in the country, it is not realized for the State failed to formulate a concrete plan.

At a programme organised by Shikha Publication to release a book ‘Aba Ko Nepal: Sambhavana ra Karyadisha’ edited by journalists—Yogesh Dhakal and Krishna Giri on Thursday, leader Nepal said problems in formulating development plans, evaluation and monitoring are reasons behind lack of effective development.

He expressed the view that Hindu religious sites of Nepal could be developed as Mecca Medina of Hindu religious communities across the globe.

Similarly, former chief secretary Dr Bimal Koirala, Nepali Congress central committee member Pradeep Poudel and CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Lekhnath Neupane, said that the country has not seen developments due to political instability and lack of government’s attention.

Twenty-six articles of different writers including Buddhi Narayan Shrestha, Dr Yubraj Sangraula, Madan Kumar Dahal, Dipendra Bahadur Kshetri, P Kharel and Dr Mahesh Maskey on various topics including politic, society, economy and tourism have been compiled in the book.