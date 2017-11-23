23 Nov, Dang: CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said that the upcoming elections were being held for economic prosperity and political stability in the country.

Addressing an election gathering organised by the Joint Communist Alliance in Ghorahi yesterday, he said it was for the same reason that the electoral alliance was forged between CPN-MC and the CPN-UML.

Stating that the country would enter a new era following the elections, he claimed that the people in the country would no longer have to sleep empty stomach henceforth. Stating that the communist forces united as the NC leadership could not give a way to the country, he claimed that the next government would be a communist government to accelerate development of the country.

He also questioned the intention behind the banda or general strike called by the Biplav Maoist when the leaders are holding mass meeting to express their views before the people. RSS