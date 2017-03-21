Country will face misfortune if Madhes boycotted: Mahato

21 March, Bhaktapur: Sadbhawana Party chairman Rajendra Mahato has said that no one had the courage of holding elections without amending the constitution.

Speaking in a face to face programme, organized by the Rafat Sanchar Club here today, he said that the conspiracy hatched by the three major parties was affecting the constitutional amendment bill.

Leader Mahato said change in province border was their bottom line therefore going for election without it will be deceiving the people.

He warned the nation will face a great misfortune and loss if election was held boycotting Madhes and added that they will organize next phases of protests that will not cause trouble to the people.