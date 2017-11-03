3 Nov, Surunga, Jhapa: CPN (UML) chair KP Sharma Oli has said the country will find a path towards prosperity and the governance system will be as per the aspirations of people in the aftermath of elections in the country.

Speaking at a press meet in Damak today, he said prosperity and ruling system as per the interests of people would be established in the nation after the elections.

He went on to claim that the recently forged leftist alliance was meant for meeting the above mentioned interests. The leftist alliance is unveiling the election manifesto on coming Monday.

The UML chair took the time to urge the Nepali Congress and other political parties to take part in the elections fairly, not to ‘label’ false charge against the alliance and not to abuse the power.