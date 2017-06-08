8 June, Kathmandu: Country’s hilly region is costlier than other belts, according to the current macroeconomic and financial situation of the country released by the central bank Thursday.

According to the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), price hike stands at four percent in the hilly region while it is 3.6 per cent in Tarai, 2.8 per cent in mountain region and 1.9 per cent in Kathmandu valley. The price hike was in double digit in the hilly region and the Kathmandu valley last year while it was 8.6 per cent in Tarai and 9.1 in mountain region.

Regular market monitoring and no situation of strike and agitation during the review period are attributed to the price control. The NRB said that the inflation rate in Baishakh month is just 3.4 per cent against 10 per cent of the last year.

Likewise, the NRB said that remittances inflow increased by 5.2 per cent in the review period against the last year. According to the NRB, Nepal received Rs 566.9 billion remittance till the first 10 months in the current fiscal year.

The country’s balance of payment (BoP) is Rs 53.84 billion in surplus while the recurrent state treasury is in loss by Rs 757 billion.

Similarly, the country imported goods and services of Rs 808.68 billion while the exports were just of Rs 61 billion resulting in the trade deficit of Rs 747.66 billion during the review period. RSS