Court orders release of person mistakenly arrested

22 Jan, Khotang: The District Police Office, Khotang is under instruction to release a person arrested under charges related to possession of contraband.

The District Court, Khotang wrote a letter to the police administration to let go of Nar Bahadur Magar of Dikuwa – 6 arrested on January 8 after finding out that there had been a misunderstanding.

The police arrested Nar Bahadur Thapa Magar of Dikuwa – 6 whereas they should have actually arrested Nar Bahadur Garbuja Magar of Dikuwa – 2. The Court had sentenced Nar Bahadur of Dikuwa – 2 to one year’s imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 on Sept 17, 2002.

The court had asked the police to arrest Nar Bahadur Garbuja Magar as he was yet to serve his sentence and pay the fine, but an innocent person by the same name was arrested instead, Court’s Sub Divisional Magistrate, Dor Narayan Shrestha said.