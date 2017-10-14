14 Oct, Kathmandu: CPN (Maoist Center) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has congratulated lawmakers for their effective role in drafting the Nepal’s constitution, the historic achievement of the Nepali people.

In his address to the party parliamentary meeting Saturday at the parliamentary office, Singha Durbar, he said the almost all works related to the constitution were completed during the Maoist leadership and the same constitution had taken the country to a new political era.

“The constitution would not be drafted in the absence of the Maoist leadership towards that end, provisions for inclusive and proportional representation would not be ensured without the effective presence of the party in the constitution writing; that’s why despite having the position of the third party in the House, the party has been successful, and on the ground of same success, the party feels its responsibility for making the upcoming elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies successful.”

Underlining the need of the both elections to implement the historic constitution drafted from the Constituent Assembly, he expressed his hope that the both elections would take place within the scheduled dates.

The process for party unification and collaboration among the Communist parties was initiated bearing in mind its need for the country, he said, urging the party cadres to gear up creating election atmosphere in the grass root level.