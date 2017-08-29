29 AUgust, Lahan (Saptari): Former Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has today claimed that his party would become first in the third phase of local level elections slated in Province 2 for September 18.

Speaking at party cadres gathering at Khadak Municipality, Chairman Dahal said, “We have focused all our concentration on the polls. People in Madhes love and favour our party. So we stand first in the polls.”

Chairman Dahal was on the way to Sarlahi from Biratnagar to attend a programme.

He also claimed that there is a unity and prosperity in the country due to the Maoist Centre.

Also on the occasion, Maoist Centre leaders Narayan Kaji Shrestha and Ram Bahadur Thapa among others were present. RSS