23 July, Kathmandu: Drawing the conclusion that parliamentary system was largely contributing to the unstable governments in the country, the CPN (Maoist Centre) has decided to voice for the directly elected Head of the State.

During a press meet organized today to inform public about the extended meeting of the party continued for some days, Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal said the formation of three governments after the promulgation of new constitution has finely pointed out the pressing need of reform in the governance for the welfare of the country and people.

Chairman Dahal reminded that the first constituent assembly (CA) had forged agreement on directly elected executive head and the prime minister to be elected from the parliament, and the second CA too had taken the ownership of the first CA. “Various struggles people waged for change and development would not result in institutionalization of political achievements unless the governance model was improved.”

He informed that his party would hold talks with the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML to this end.

According to him, there was no option before the political parties but to be united in view of the national needs. No government has ever lasted for five years since 2007 to 2074BS, he argued.

The Chairman revealed that his party backtracked from the agenda of directly elected executive head in order to forge consensus on constitution writing. This system is ultimately the need of ours, Dahal asserted.

Election very costly, it needs reform

Saying that elections in the local level were very costly, Chairman Dahal voiced for the reform in this sector as well. Now, fully proportional election system is imperative, he added.

“Information has come that some leaders even spent Rs 50 to 70 million to be elected as the chair of the rural municipality. Such trend of spending may continue in the provincial election as well. It signals a common citizen will not be able to involve in election of the House of Representatives,” he underscored.

Fully proportional election is there imperative to end the unnecessary expense, the Chairman observed.

During the news conference, Dahal said that the party did not win as expected due to lack of clarity on ideological political course, impact of party split, organizational anarchy and poor public relations, jumbo committees and lack of experiences in election mobilization.

Lack of expertise, insufficient initiatives on establishing the rights and identity of suppressed class, castes, region and sexual minorities, groupism in the party, impact of betrayal and counter-betrayal and poor publicity of the performances carried out by the Maoist-led government were other reasons behind party’s failure.

On the occasion, the Chairman thanked the voters for casting their ballots to the Maoist Centre despite various difficulties facing the party.

Furthermore, the CPN (Maoist Centre) has appealed to the CPN (Revolutionary Maoist), Communist Party of Nepal and Naya Shakti Nepal to give a completion to the party unification process.

“Realizing the party unification process, especially Mohan Baidhya, Dr Baburam Bhattarai, Netra Bikram Chand-led parties and the entire communist revolutionaries are appealed to accomplish the party unification process,” the party decision states.

On the occasion, Chairman Dahal said that party unification process was highly essential as the people had also wished for the Maoists’ unity, adding that separate party in the name of Maoists were not needed.

Likewise, the party has passed a policy to strengthen the organization and visit the every nook and cranny to make the party victorious in the upcoming province and federal elections.

“Decision has been made to reach the grassroots level and focus on organization building. The entire rank and file of the party from the top leaders would be mobilized in organization strengthening.” he added.

Chairman Prachanda also hinted at cabinet expansion on Monday, adding that he was not in favor of opting alternative to the Deuba-led government.

On the occasion, Spokesperson Pampha Bhusal said that a national gathering of mayors and deputy mayors of municipality and chair and vice-chairs of the rural municipality to the ward chairs elected from the Maoist party in the first and second phase of the local level polls would be held from August 6 to 8 in the capital city. RSS