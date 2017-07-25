25 July, Butwal: Communist Party of Nepal (Masal)’s general secretary Mohan Bikram Singh has said the country’s nationality, sovereignty and indivisibility was under growing threat.

The CPN (Masal) general secretary stated this in a press release issued to disseminate the decisions taken by the semi-underground party’s fifth national meet here today.

Referring to the efforts underway by the ruling parties to amend the constitution to address the demands of the Madhes-centric parties, the country’s veteran leftist leader Singh has also alleged that the constitution was being amended as per India’s design.

He has called for opposing the proposed second amendment to the constitution in parliament jointly, adding that his party was against the amendment. The CPN (Masal) general secretary also objected to the phased local-level elections, saying the elections should have been organized in a single phase. RSS