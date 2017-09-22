22 Sept, Lahan: The CPN (Maoist Centre) has won the key posts–mayor and deputy mayor–at the Dhangadhimai Municipality in Siraha. Party candidate Harinaryan Chaudhary secured 5,683 votes to become victorious to the post of mayor while his nearest competitor Panchalal Mahato of Nepali Congress finished the race with 4,307 votes.

Likewise, Maoist candidate for the deputy mayor, Phul Kumari Shrestha, garnered 5,613 votes to win the election by restricting her nearest rival Bimaladevi Saha Sonar of Nepali Congress to the second position. Sonar got 4,102 votes.

UML becomes winner at Sakhuwanankarkatti Rural Municipality

Similarly, the CPN (UML) has won the posts of chief and deputy chief at the Sakhuwanankarkatti Rural Municipality. Party candidate Kedarnath Yadav got 3,155 votes to win the election against his nearest rival Ram Narayan Yadav of Federal Socialist Forum.

UML’s Amaladevi Yadav has won the election for deputy-chief by securing 2,937 votes against 2,328 votes of her nearest competitor Shobha Kumari Yadav, the FSF candidate.

With this UML has won two local levels in the district and the CPN (MC) has clinched victory at five local levels. RSS