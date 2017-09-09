9 Sept, Kalaiya: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal has claimed that his party is capable of ensuring the liberation of people of Madhes.

At a press meet organised by Press Centre at Kalaiya, the district headquarters of Bara Saturday, the former Prime Minister argued some political parties created disparity and emotional distance among the people of Tarai, hills and mountain.

Stating that the amendment of the constitution, the major concern of Madhes-centric parties, could not take place due to the CPN (UML), he said institutionalisation of federalism and republic were the main mantras of his party.

He took the time to pledge to ensure the endorsement of constitution amendment proposal. RSS