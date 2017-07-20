20 July, Kathmandu: CPN (Maoist Centre) chairman and former Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, has said that he was not receiving the honour announced by the Trimurti Niketan.

In a press statement today, Dahal’s Private Secretariat said that it was a matter of individual freedom, choice and rights as well whether to accept any award, honour or prize, adding that Chairman Dahal was not receiving the award.

The Trimurti Niketan, a literary organisation, in Wednesday announced the ‘Trimurti Samman (Honour)’ and the ‘ Satyamohan Joshi Centenary Medal’ to former Prime Minister and CPN (MC) chair Dahal, citing his role to promote the image of the organisation and contribution to Nepali language and literature.

However, Dahal respects the decision and is thankful to the organisation for its proposal to honour him, the Secretariat said. RSS