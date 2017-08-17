17 August, Dhanusa: Chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has urged all political parties to come together and engage in rescue operation and relief distribution in the wake of flooding and landslides that have caused havoc in Tarai districts.

Talking to media persons at Janakpur Airport today, the former Prime Minister underscored the need for all parties to unite and help in time of a natural disaster, irrespective of their role either as the ruling, or the opposition.

Stating that he urged the all party meeting held on Wednesday to lend a hand in rescue and relief efforts, leader Dahal people from hill were eager in providing help. He was in the district to attend a programme organised today to unveil the statue of martyr Chandeshwor Mandal on the occasion of the Memorial Day of Mandal.

He took the time to call on one and all for help for flood and landslide victims, recalling help provided by people of Tarai Madhes during the earthquake of April 2015.

Giving his views about the constitution amendment proposal, he expressed hope that the proposal would be passed by August 21. The main opposition CPN-UML was positive about finalising the proposal, despite its discontent over it. RSS