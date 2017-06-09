9 June, Solukhumbu: Former Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that he has established a political culture in the country even after ignoring party’s win and loss in the recently held first phase of local elections.

Addressing the election assembly organised by CPN (Maoist Centre) at Sotang Rural Municipality in the district on Friday, Chairman Dahal that he became successful in establishing political culture even after being active for 18 hours a day during his tenure as the Prime Minister.

Accusing CPN (UML) and Nepali Congress for making dillydallying to hold election in new structure, he said he would be on the ground to make the party strong in the second-round of local-level election.

Chairman Dahal said that although his party won fewer seats as compared to CPN (UML) and Nepali Congress in the first phase, most of the pertinent issues of his party have been established and directed the party cadres to involve in people’s service with devotion. RSS